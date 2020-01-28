Justin Bieber and Kehlani ‘Get Me’ Lyrics — Listen to the New Collaboration

Justin Bieber and Kehlani collaborated "Get Me."

The new track comes after the 25-year-old announced his fifth studio album, Changes, which is set to release on Valentine's Day on February 14. The upcoming album will feature seventeen tracks including "Get Me" and feature collaborations with Post Malone and Travis Scott. The new record marks Bieber's first album in over five years. "Get Me" follows his comeback single "Yummy."

Listen to Justin Bieber and Kehlani's "Get Me," below:

Check out the full "Get Me" lyrics, below.

[Pre-Chorus: Justin Bieber]

Oh, you don't compare, don't fit in with 'em, do you get me?

Judging by the way you open up, you get me

Oh, out of this world, hands on, baby now you see me

Lookin' at the way we're blending in, you get me

Ha-ha-ha, you get me

Ha-ha-ha, you get me

[Verse 1: Justin Bieber]

See, you're looking beyond the surface

Can tell by the questions you're asking

You got me low-key nervous

It feels like we're wrong, the same way, yeah

Never intended to relate, I mean, what are the chances?

Never thought I'd connect with you, not any circumstances

Repeat Chorus

[Verse 2: Kehlani]

Oh, there's so much chemistry

Like you came inside, you're finishing my sentences

And they're sayin', no, we can't deny this energy

How 'bout reaping all the benefits? Yeah

Never intended to relate, I mean, what are the chances?

Never thought I'd connect with you, not in these circumstances, no-o-oh

Repeat Chorus [Justin Bieber and Kehlani]

[Outro: Kehlani & Justin Bieber]

Oh, you get me, yeah

You get me, yeah, yeah

You get me, yeah

You get me, yeah, yeah