Justin Bieber and Kehlani ‘Get Me’ Lyrics — Listen to the New Collaboration

Justin Bieber and Kehlani collaborated "Get Me."
The new track comes after the 25-year-old announced his fifth studio album, Changes, which is set to release on Valentine's Day on February 14. The upcoming album will feature seventeen tracks including "Get Me" and feature collaborations with Post Malone and Travis Scott. The new record marks Bieber's first album in over five years. "Get Me" follows his comeback single "Yummy."
[Pre-Chorus: Justin Bieber]
Oh, you don't compare, don't fit in with 'em, do you get me?
Judging by the way you open up, you get me
Oh, out of this world, hands on, baby now you see me
Lookin' at the way we're blending in, you get me
Ha-ha-ha, you get me
Ha-ha-ha, you get me
[Verse 1: Justin Bieber]
See, you're looking beyond the surface
Can tell by the questions you're asking
You got me low-key nervous
It feels like we're wrong, the same way, yeah
Never intended to relate, I mean, what are the chances?
Never thought I'd connect with you, not any circumstances
Repeat Chorus
[Verse 2: Kehlani]
Oh, there's so much chemistry
Like you came inside, you're finishing my sentences
And they're sayin', no, we can't deny this energy
How 'bout reaping all the benefits? Yeah
Never intended to relate, I mean, what are the chances?
Never thought I'd connect with you, not in these circumstances, no-o-oh
Repeat Chorus [Justin Bieber and Kehlani]
[Outro: Kehlani & Justin Bieber]
Oh, you get me, yeah
You get me, yeah, yeah
You get me, yeah
You get me, yeah, yeah
