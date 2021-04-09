Missy Elliott, Chance The Rapper and More Celebrities React to DMX’s Passing

Hollywood is paying tribute to the late, great DMX.

"No words right now. Nothing but fierce love, prayers and protection for X's family, friends and fans. This loss is devastating," actress Gabrielle Union wrote on Twitter.

Rapper T.I. added, "There are no words that can mend the loss the hip-hop community felt today.”

"Too young, too early," shared singer Kehlani. "Leaving endless trails of inspiration behind him. rest easy legend."

The rapper's family confirmed DMX's death in a statement on Friday (April 9) after he reportedly suffered an overdose that resulted in a heart attack on April 2.

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days,” reads the statement, according to People.

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX.”

See more celebrity reactions and tributes, below: