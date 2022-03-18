Charlie Puth is a global superstar with mega-hits such as "Attention," "We Don't Talk Anymore" and new hit "Light Switch."

While eager fans anticipated the release of the new bop — the song was delayed for multiple reasons — the hit-maker kept his TikTok followers updated on the progress of the song by releasing snippets of the track via the social media platform.

In an exclusive chat with PopCrush Nights hosts Lauryn Snapp and Donny Meacham, the 30-year-old singer spills he uses his TikTok page as a teaching tool for his over 16 million followers to live out his childhood dream to be a teacher.

"I always wanted to be a teacher before I became this… whatever," he dishes. "I think my TikTok page in a way is me teaching people things."

The New Jersey native notes that he is always on the lookout for new things to broaden his horizons. "I want to learn things constantly, whether it's learning how to make a weird dish," he adds, comparing his TikTok page to "basically a food channel with no food."

Putting his teacher hat on, Puth partnered with Monthly to teach a one-month course aimed to help songwriters and musicians "transform" the way they make music.

Speaking to PopCrush, the singer-songwriter explains the class was actually harder than he initially thought it would be.

"That was very challenging to film that," he explains of the process of filming the class. "You have to make a song in front of nine people who are filming you. And you have to talk about why you are making certain creative decisions."

Puth calls the experience "challenging" but "very rewarding at the end."

