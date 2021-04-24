Johnny Depp’s 19-Year-Old Son Jack Appears in Rare Instagram Photo and the Resemblance Is Uncanny

Johnny Depp's son Jack looks strikingly similar to his father as a teenager.

A fan account shared rare photos of Jack, whose full name is John Christopher Depp III, on Instagram. In the images, he can be seen standing in a field under the famous Hollywood sign, his brown hair pulled up into a scrunchie while he poses for the camera.

It is unknown when the photos were taken but they seem to be recent.

On April 9, Jack celebrated his 19th birthday—and he looks very similar to his father at that age, around the time Johnny began to act on screen. See the photos, below.

Unlike his sister, actress-model Lily-Rose Depp, and his mother, French singer, model and actress Vanessa Paradis, Jack has remained out of the spotlight for most of his life. Instead, he enjoys art.

“My boy, Jack, has always been a very talented draftsman,” Johnny told the Philippine Daily Inquirer in 2014. “He draws really super well. He also plays music very well. He’s got a good feel for that. Aside from school plays and things, he hasn’t shown any desire to become an actor. Whew.”

Johnny and Vanessa met at a dinner party in 1998 and dated for 14 years. Vanessa recently defended Johnny in court after his ex-wife, Amber Heard, accused him of domestic violence.

“I am aware of the allegations which Amber Heard has publicly accused Johnny of for more than four years now. This is nothing like the true Johnny I have known, and from my personal experience of many years, I can say he was never violent or abusive to me," Vanessa said in a legal statement. “I have seen that these outrageous statements have been really distressing, and also caused damage to his career because unfortunately, people have gone on believing these false facts."