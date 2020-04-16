Johnny Depp Just Joined Instagram and Addressed the ‘Hellish Monotony’ of Quarantine

Johnny Depp is finally on Instagram—and he already has more than 700,000 followers (and counting) within hours of joining!

The "occasional thespian" (his words per his Instagram bio, not ours) uploaded his first content to the social media app on Thursday (April 16), and naturally, it's the most Johnny Depp thing ever.

The first post he uploaded was a photo of him sitting in a pirate-esque cave-like room or cellar, complete with rock walls, worn vintage rugs and tons of melted candles. (Very Captain Jack Sparrow, visually speaking.)

"Hello everyone... filming something for you now... gimme a minute," he captioned the cryptic post. See below:

But the photo was a prelude to a video that came just hours later.

The 8-minute video, titled "Isolation" and featuring a flickering, vintage filter, sees Depp talking to the camera and addressing "whomever might be out there in the ether-land receiving this transmission."

"This is my first experience within the world of social media. I've never done any of this before," he admits. "Now is the time to open up a dialogue as the threat of this invisible enemy has already caused immeasurable tragedies and enormous damage to peoples' lives."

Depp then goes on to talk about the effects of COVID-19 on the world.

"We will help each other and we will prevail," he adds, stressing the importance of caring for one another during the pandemic as well as resisting the "hellish quarantine monotony."

"We need to keep ourselves curious as this time in isolation can be used for great learning," he continues. "Boredom is not allowed. You're not allowed to be bored. There's always something to do, always. Draw, read, paint, make a film on your film... Play an instrument, if you play. If you don't, learn. If you don't have an instrument, make one. There's all kinds of things around your house that will make noise."

Towards the end of the clip, he announces a new music collaboration between himself and fellow musician Jeff Beck: a cover of John Lennon's 1970 track "Isolation."

Watch his entire video, below:

Listen to Depp and Beck's cover of "Isolation," below: