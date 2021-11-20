A new Johnny Depp and Amber Heard docuseries will give the public the chance to watch never-before-seen home footage filmed during the pair's time together.

Johnny vs. Amber is an upcoming two-part documentary series will detail the two actors' messy 2017 divorce and various legal battles concerning abuse allegations from both sides.

Executive producer Hornby told Deadline, “Through the tapes, home videos and text messages shown in court, these films give viewers a rare and important insight into a marriage that went tragically wrong, and to better understand the hugely important issue of domestic violence.”

Below, here's what we know so far about how to watch Johnny vs. Amber.

When does Johnny vs. Amber premiere?

Discovery+ has not officially announced a release date yet, however, E! News reports that Johnny vs. Amber will debut "later this year."

Who will appear in Johnny vs. Amber?

Both Heard and Depp's lawyers will be interviewed for the series. Additionally, the press release states that people close to the former couple will be involved as well. Depp and Heard are not directly involved with the project but are featured in home footage

What perspective will Johnny vs. Amber be told from?

The series will be split into two parts, which will examine the situation from both Depp and Heard's points of view.

"Johnny's film will portray that he found himself married to a Machiavellian liar who would stop at nothing to protect her image," a press release states, "while Amber's film explores how she married the man of her dreams only to see him turn into a violent drug-fueled monster."

How did Johnny Depp and Amber Heard react to Johnny vs. Amber?

Neither Depp nor Heard have shared public reactions to the series.