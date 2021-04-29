John Mayer Might Be Getting His Own Talk Show

Is John Mayer getting his own talk show?

On Wednesday (April 28), Variety reported that the "Gravity" singer is close to closing a deal with Paramount Plus to host a talk show series called Later With John Mayer. The alleged show format would be similar to the BBC hit show Later With Jools Holland.

Sources close to both the network and musician revealed that the potential show was originally pitched to broadcast partners. If successful, the show will likely air as a weekly series on the streaming network, as well as air potential specials on a broadcast partner, which will most likely be CBS.

The proposed show will also feature exclusive musical performances and interviews with celebrities and cultural figures "in a setting designed to look like an after-hours club for musicians."

According to the insider, there are even talks of collaborations with the Grammys, which airs annually on the network.

Mayer is no stranger to hosting duties. He recently moderated a Clubhouse talk and frequently hosts an Instagram Live show called "Current Mood." He also previously filled in for Craig Ferguson on The Late Late Show. Mayer has also tried his hand at comedy, as he has hosted a handful of standup performances since 2009.