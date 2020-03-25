John Mayer Covers Ariana Grande’s ‘Imagine’ While Trolling Gal Gadot’s Video

John Mayer hilariously trolled Gal Gadot's star-studded "Imagine" video by covering Ariana Grande's song.

In case you missed it, the Wonder Woman star got a bunch of celebrities, including Natalie Portman and Will Ferrell, to sing the lyrics to John Lennon's classic song amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Apparently, the "Your Body Is a Wonderland" hitmaker was also asked to be a part of it, but he didn't "totally" understand the assignment...

"Hey everyone, John here with a Current Mood Mini, So this week, Gal Gadot and a bevy of other celebrities released a rendition of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine.’ It went far and wide across the internet,” Mayer explained.

“I have to come clean about something,” he continued. “They actually asked me to be a part of it, and I totally misunderstood the assignment, and thought they wanted me to sing ‘Imagine‘ by Ariana Grande, from her 2019 smash hit album, Sweetener. They were nice enough to send over a cut. Take a look.”

The musician later corrected himself in the comments section, noting the track is actually from the pop star's chart-topping fifth studio album Thank U, Next... not Sweetener.

Instead of performing the line "Above us only sky," Mayer sings "Me with no makeup/ You in the bathtub/ Bubbles and bubbly" from Grande’s song before later adding the chorus, "Click, click, click, and post/ Drip, drip, dripped in gold."

“Am I sorry? Not even close,” Mayer later tells the camera. “But am I not sorry? Well, now that’s a whole different question with a whole different answer. You’re damn right I’m not sorry.”

“And by the way, everything Ariana sings about in the song, sure sounds good right about now,” he added. “We’ll see you tomorrow night on Current Mood: Live. Until then, take good care of yourselves, smile when you can, laugh when the opportunity comes up, and we’ll see you soon.”

You can watch Mayer cover Grande in the video, below: