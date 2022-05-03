Justin Bieber Teases ‘Mind-Blowing’ Collaboration With John Mayer

It's been just over a year since pop star Justin Bieber released his acclaimed Justice album, however, it appears as though he isn't slowing down anytime soon. In fact, he's got some exciting collaborations up his sleeve.

In a new interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden released May 3, Bieber shared that his new album is currently under construction. During the interview, he said:

"I don’t think there’s a date yet, but I do know that we’re wrapping it up. It’s almost done. It sounds really good. I’m really excited about it. I got a lot of cool features and yeah, it should be dropping not too long from now."

That was not the only tidbit of information that Bieber dropped about the upcoming project. He also revealed that fellow Grammy-winner John Mayer will appear on the album in a collaboration.

As for what Mayer contributed to the album, Bieber said this:

"Wicked guitar solo, so that was really cool for me. He’s someone who I’ve looked up to for a long time. So we were at Henson the studio, and I was working on this song and he came in and he’s like, ‘Can I go in the booth?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, bro, go in.’ And so he went in the booth and then he came out and he laid a guitar solo and it was just like, it was mind-blowing to see him actually operate in his gift like that, being able to like see it first-hand, because like he is on another level. It’s insane."

When it comes to collaborating, Bieber also went on to stress the importance of collaboration and embracing emerging artists. He continued:

"For me, I was embraced by the older generation. And it’s so funny because I’m becoming a little bit of the older generation — not old, but there’s a new generation that’s coming before me, or after me now. And it took for me to be in this position those people that embraced me."

It is worth noting that Mayer and Bieber do have a history together. When the "Peaches" singer cancelled his Purpose Tour back in 2017, Mayer was quick to defend him.

"When someone pulls remaining dates of a tour, it means they would have done real damage to themselves if they kept going," Mayer tweeted at the time, adding in a second tweet, "We’ve lost so many great artists lately. I give Justin [a thumbs up] for realizing it was time to call it. You should too."

Bieber's Justice album marked his eighth No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Moreover, it went on to score eight Grammy nominations at the 2022 ceremony, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal album.