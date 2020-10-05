Joe Jonas Just Dyed His Hair Bright Pink

Joe Jonas is almost unrecognizable with his bright new hair color.

On Friday (October 2), the Jo Bro shared a photo of his freshly dyed hot pink hair on Instagram.

In an Instagram Story, Jonas shared a selfie of his new 'do. The image included a sparkly pink ribbon sticker, which is the symbol for breast cancer awareness, showing that his dye job is for a good cause.

Instagram

Breast cancer awareness month is a yearly campaign that falls in October intended to educate, increase awareness and raise money for research, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and finding a cure.

The “Only Human” singer also used his new hair selfies to encourage followers to participate in the upcoming presidential election, proudly showing off an "I Voted" sticker.

This isn't the first time Jonas has experimented with his hair, though. In August, he rocked a drastic, bleach blonde buzz cut.

The pop star's new, vibrant pink look is also a fun way to honor his new little girl, Willa, who he and wife Sophie Turner welcomed to the world in July.