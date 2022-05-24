Jimmie Allen’s ‘Tulip Drive’ Tracklist Reveals Another Collab: CeeLo Green + T-Pain

Jimmie Allen's Jennifer Lopez duet isn't the only big-name team-up on Tulip Drive. The album's track list reveals another cross-genre collaboration called "Pesos," which features rappers CeeLo Green and T-Pain.

"Pesos" was co-written by all three of the stars who sing on it, plus R&B singer-songwriter J. "Lonny" Bereal and several more co-writers whose influences span the country, blues and R&B genres. While the song's not out yet, it's safe to say it'll be genre-bending: Allen is known for experimenting with new influences in his songwriting and teaming up with out-of-genre collaborators.

While there's no word yet on when "Pesos" will drop, Allen's Lopez duet, "On My Way," will be out on Friday (May 27), ahead of Tulip Drive's full release on June 24. When he announced his new project, Allen explained that he named the album after the street where his grandmother grew up, and it includes some of his most personal music to date.

"This is the first album where a lot of the songs are actually written based off a lot of my own personal life experiences — from relationships, the hardships of life, to the parties & the good times," he says.

Those personal, family themes are in full display on Tulip Drive's lead single, an homage to Allen's late father, James "Big Jim" Allen, called "Down Home." He performed the song on the ACM Awards stage back in March, also using the moment to celebrate his mom's birthday.

After the album comes out, Allen will take the songs of Tulip Drive on the road: He's been announced as the opening act for Carrie Underwood's Denim & Rhinestones Tour, which launches in the fall and extends into early 2023. Meanwhile, Allen is on the road with his own headlining Down Home Tour, which concludes with an Aug. 13 performance at Allen's Bettie James Fest.