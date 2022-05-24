Ewan McGregor is completely on board for another season of Obi-Wan Kenobi. When it was initially reported that McGregor would be reprising his role for a Disney+ Star Wars series, the excitement around the internet was palpable. This is definitely one of the actor’s greatest roles and a fan-favorite character from the series. For now, the series is limited to a single season. But depending on performance and various other factors, we just might end up with more than that.

In a recent interview with Collider, McGregor spoke on everything from another season to a potential feature film. He said:

Well, at the moment, we’re just doing the six episodes. It was very much set up and made to be a limited series. So, that's how it stands at the moment. Listen, if it does very well and Disney are excited about the prospect of doing another one ... I loved doing it ... And I feel like the experience of doing it with the crew who were so passionate about it. So many Star Wars fans in the crew of Star Wars projects nowadays that it makes the experience really exciting. So, I’d be totally up for doing more. But I can guarantee, at the moment, it's just a standalone thing.

Aside from that, there are tons of fun angles to explore. After the execution of Order 66, Obi-Wan makes it his mission to protect the young Luke Skywalker from a slew of threats. First of all, there are the Imperial inquisitors on patrol across the star system to stamp out the final remnants of the Jedi. Secondly, the terrain on Tatooine alone is full of danger. Add in some Tusken Raiders, podracing mishaps, and the native wildlife, and Obi-Wan has one heck of a job to keep up with.

While keeping track of Luke is extremely important, there’s also plenty of danger in one of Obi-Wan's old friends. Anakin Skywalker has completely made his transition over to Darth Vader by the time the series is set to take place. There are definitely some unspoken conversations between these two characters, and we also know that Hayden Christensen is back on Obi-Wan Kenobi as well. An encounter between Obi-Wan and The Emperor's enforcer is almost certain.

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s first two episodes premiere this Friday on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ here.