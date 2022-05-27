‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: Every Episode 1 Easter Egg

The first episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi opens with a great touch. In lieu of a “Previously on Star Wars...” card leading into the recap of the events of the prequels, the show begins with the “A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away...” title from the Star Wars movies.

That’s just one of the brilliant homages, Easter eggs, callbacks, and little Star Wars details you might have missed in the first episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi. In our latest Star Wars video, we break them all down — including the way the Inquisitor’s ship casts a shadow that looks like Darth Vader’s castle, the references to the Jedi Temple of the prequels in the opening scenes, the way John Williams repurposes his old Star Wars theme music in the show, and the line of dialogue that’s taken from George Lucas’ original screenplay for The Star Wars. See them all below:

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney+. The limited series will run for six episodes.

