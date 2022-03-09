‘Obi Wan Kenobi’: Every Easter Egg in the New Trailer

After years of waiting, we finally got our first look at Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi in the show’s first trailer. Ewan McGregor returns to the role of one of Star Wars’ most famous Jedi Knights about a dozen years after the events of Revenge of the Sith. While the trailer isn’t long or detailed, you can find a lot of hints about the show if you know where to look.

In our latest Star Wars video, we breakdown the Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer in minute detail. We’ll pinpoint where on Tatoonie this movie takes place, talk about young Luke Skywalker, detail the return of Darth Vader, examine the musical callback to The Phantom Menace, explain who the Sith Inquisitors are, and offer a theory about a Force Ghost we think will show up somewhere in this show. Check out all the Easter eggs below:

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney+ on May 25. The limited series will run for six episodes.

