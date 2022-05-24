This June on HBO Max, you can go back to the future with the fourth season of Westworld, as the ongoing story of the conflict between man and artificial intelligence in the 2050s resumes — this season with recent Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose joining the cast.

There’s also a new miniseries version of Irma Vep from director Olivier Assayas and starring Alicia Vikander, yet another modern update of Father of the Bride, and the recent overlooked Paul Schrader drama The Card Counter starring Oscar Isaac. If you want older movies, they’re getting Total Recall, Klute, and The Grand Budapest Hotel. Plus, right at the end of May, HBO Max gets the streaming premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. In other words, lots of good stuff.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to HBO Max in June:

May 30:

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, 2022 (HBO)

June 1:

13 Going on 30, 2004

300, 2006

A Star is Born, 2018

Abduction, 2011 (HBO)

Across the Universe, 2007 (HBO)

The Adventures of Mark Twain, 1944

The Amazing Panda Adventure, 1995

Angels & Demons, 2009

The Ant Bully, 2006

Assassination Nation, 2018 (HBO)

Babylon A.D. , 2008

The Bank Job, 2008

Beach Rats, 2017 (HBO)

Bee Movie, 2007 (HBO)

Blue Bayou, 2021 (HBO)

Border, 2018 (HBO)

Colossal, 2016 (HBO)

Caro Comes Out, 2019 (HBO)

Chef, 2014 (HBO)

The Con Is On, 2018 (HBO)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, 2000

Damsel, 2018 (HBO)

Dark Passage, 1947

Day Breakers, 2009 (HBO)

The Da Vinci Code, 2006

Domino, 2005 (HBO)

Extraction, 2020 (HBO)

The Firm, 1993

First Blood, 1982

The Grand Budapest Hotel, 2014 (HBO)

Gridiron Gang, 2006

Guess Who, 2005

Hairspray (Musical Remake), 2007

The Harvey Girls, 1946

Highlander, 1986

Horsemen, 2008

How Do You Know, 2010

How They Got Over, 2017

How to Survive a Plague, 2012

The Holiday, 2006 (HBO)

I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, 1998

I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, 2006

I’ll See You In My Dreams, 2015 (HBO)

The Importance of Being Earnest, 2002 (HBO)

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, 2013

John Grisham's the Rainmaker, 1997

Klute, 1971

The Last Movie Star, 2017 (HBO)

Life Partners, 2014 (HBO)

Macbeth, 2015 (HBO)

Major League II, 1994

Major League: Back to the Minors, 1998

The Mask, 1994

McQueen, 2018 (HBO)

My Boss's Daughter, 2003 (HBO)

My Days of Mercy, 2017 (HBO)

My Dead Dad, 2021

The One I Love, 2014 (HBO)

Papi, 2020 (HBO)

Paris Is Burning, 1990

Rambo III, 1988 (HBO)

Rambo: First Blood Part II, 1985 (HBO)

Religulous, 2008 (HBO)

Remember Me, 2010 (HBO)

Ride Along, 2014 (HBO)

Ride the High Country, 1962

Sabotage, 2014 (HBO)

Sleepers, 1996 (HBO)

Soul Surfer, 2011

Stepmom, 1998

Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)

The Taking of Pelham 123, 2009

Total Recall, 1990 (HBO)

Unfinished Song, 2012 (HBO)

Un padre no tan padre, 2016

W., 2008 (HBO)

Watchmen (movie), 2009

What Happens In Vegas, 2008 (HBO) (Extended Version)

The World According to Garp, 1982 (HBO)

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall, 2017 (HBO)

June 3:

On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max Original Documentary

Nudo Mixteco, 2021 (HBO)

June 6:

Doctor Who, Season 13

​​Irma Vep, Limited Drama Series Premiere (HBO)

Total Dramarama, Season S3A

June 8:

The Janes, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

June 9:

Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, Max Original Documentary Premiere

Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 6 Premiere

June 10:

The Card Counter, 2021 (HBO)

Naomi

Odo, Season 3

Victor and Valentino, Season 3B

June 15:

La Unidad, Season 2

June 16:

Father of the Bride, 2022

June 17:

Lucas the Spider, Season 1B

Las Mejores Familias (AKA The Best Families), 2020 (HBO)

Non-Stop, 2014 (HBO)

June 19:

Tom and Jerry Cowboy Up!

June 20:

Birdgirl, Season 2

June 22:

All American: Homecoming

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

June 23:

Little Ellen, Max Original Season3 Premiere

Menudo: Forever Young, Max Original Documentary Premiere

Wellington Paranormal, Season 3

June 24:

Bing, Season 1B

Rich & Shameless, Season 1

Tuca & Bertie, Season 2

June 26:

Westworld, Season 4 (HBO)

June 30:

Julia, 2021

PCC O Poder Segredo, Max Original Premiere

Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Underground, Max Original Premiere

