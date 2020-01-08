Fitness expert and former Biggest Loser coach Jillian Michaels body-shamed Lizzo in a new interview.

The fitness personality was doing an interview with Buzzfeed News' AM to DM when the host brought up the fact that the media has become more body positive with celebrities that have different body types.

When Lizzo's name came up, Michaels first praised the "Truth Hurts" singer. "Love her music," she gushed. "I love her music 100%, I don't know anything about her but I'm sure she's a cool awesome chick."

Once the host brought up the body positivity movement once again, Michaels asked why people are focusing on that. "Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren't we celebrating her music?" she questioned. "Cause it isn't gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes."

Michaels reiterated that she and her kid love her music before bringing up her weight. "There's never a moment where I'm like 'and I'm so glad she's overweight,'" she concluded.

Social media responded to the interview by praising the singer and acceptance of all bodies.

Aside from the unkind comment, Lizzo is living her best life and will be performing at the 2020 Grammy Awards and has the most nominations with eight.

Watch the full interview, below.