Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Spears Calls #FreeBritney Movement a ‘Joke’

Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears spoke out about the #FreeBritney movement and his daughter's conservatorship.

In an article published Saturday (August 1) via Page Six, Jamie called the viral movement a "joke."

“All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything," he said. "The world don’t [sic] have a clue. It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business."

Jamie also adamantly denied the rumor that he has been taking money from his daughter's estate. “I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year,” he explained. “How the hell would I steal something?”

"People are being stalked and targeted with death threats," he added. “It’s horrible. We don’t want those kinds of fans. I love my daughter. I love all my kids. But this is our business. It’s private."

Jamie's comments follow comments from Britney's siblings, Jamie Lynn and Bryan, who spoke out in defense of Britney and Jamie.

In 2008, Jamie became Britney's permanent conservator through September 2019, when he handed the role over to her care-manager Jodi Montgomery due to "personal health reasons."