It Truly Is A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood!

Nostalgia and good vibes combine for A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood. Tom Hanks suits up as a real life superhero, but instead of capes and tights, he wears sweaters as Mr. Rogers. Pretty much the definition of kindness. Mr. Rogers Neighborhood ran for 31 season, and over 900 episodes, and ran from 1968-2001.

Tom Hanks stars as Mr. Rogers, and according to Wikipedia, the synopsis for the movie is:

An award-winning cynical journalist, Lloyd Vogel (Matthew Rhys), begrudgingly accepts an assignment to write an Esquire profile piece on the beloved television icon Fred Rogers(Tom Hanks) with Vogel's perspective on life transformed after his encounter with Rogers.

The trailer not only conveys the magic and loveable quality that is Mr. Rogers, but also shows no one could play this part better than Tom Hanks.