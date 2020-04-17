Investigation Begins into Cause of Massive Paper Mill Blast

JAY, Maine (AP) — A dozen state and federal investigators are searching for the cause of an explosion at the Androscoggin paper mill in Jay, Maine.

The blast shook the ground on Wednesday in Jay and sent a plume of smoke into the air that could be seen for miles around.

No one was seriously injured at the Pixelle Specialty Solutions Androscoggin Mill.

Officials said Thursday that the mill was shut down indefinitely, and elation over the stunning news that no one was harmed shifted to worries about the future of the mill that employs 500 people.

Watch the Facebook video: