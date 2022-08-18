Presque Isle Police Close Parsons Street During Investigation
A section of Parsons Street in Presque Isle was blocked off for several hours Thursday afternoon after police found a suspicious package inside a home.
At around 2:00 PM, the Presque Isle Police Department responded to a call of a deceased male residing at 17 Parsons Street, police said in a news release late Thursday.
“During the death investigation, a suspicious package was located at the residence, causing Presque Isle officers to vacate the premises and shut down the road. There was no danger to the public,” according to the PIPD statement.
Police blocked off Parsons Street from Park Street to the five-way intersection on State Street.
Presque Isle Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man’s death. The individual’s name is being withheld at this time.
The Presque Isle Police Department concluded their initial statement saying, “Our thoughts go out to the family members of the deceased.”
