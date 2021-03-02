Insane Maine Video Shows Crazy, Howling Wind in Jackman

Think it's windy where you are in Maine today? I'm sure it is. Is it as windy where you are as it is at Sally Mountain Cabins in Jackman today? Probably not.

There have been plenty of photos and videos to go around of the subzero windstorm that's happening today in Maine, but none I've seen even compare to the apparent wild wind gusts in this video.

My friend Stephany posted this on her page this morning and when I saw it I knew we had to share it, too. She also indicated that power was out to multiple cabin locations as the staff was working to get everything back up and running.

Remember, weather like this, though cool to watch videos of, is incredibly dangerous. With windchills dipping into the -50s in parts of Maine today, it only takes minutes for frostbite and hypothermia to set in. So IF you have to go outside for any extended period today, dress like your life depends on it, because it does.

TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...

Do you have our free radio station app yet? If not, it's the perfect way to request a song, talk to the DJs, enter exclusive contests and to stay up to date with everything that's happening in and around Central Maine and the world. When you download it, make sure you turn on the push notifications so that we can send you exclusive content and local breaking news that you need to know about first. Just enter your mobile number below and we'll send a download link right to your mobile device. After that, you can download for free and immediately begin accessing all kinds of exclusive content tailored just for you. Give it a try and stay connected with us!