Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaking in Maine This Week!

According to WMTW, the very first meteor shower of the season in actually underway right now!

The annual Lyrid meteor shower actually began Wednesday evening but should peak in Maine on Thursday morning, sometime between 3 and 5 AM, though meteors should be visible all night pending clear conditions. You may be thinking that by the time you've read this the shower is over. That's really only partially true. While it's likely that the annual shower has already peaked, you should still get a couple more days of 'lingering meteors', so we would encourage you to get outside and take a gaze up at the night sky after dark.

Because of the phase of the moon this year, Mainers should have a much better opportunity to see the shower than they did back in 2020 when the moon was brighter and hid lots of the burning debris.

The Lyrid meteor shower is an annual event as the Earth's orbit crosses into the path of the Thatcher comet. The meteor shower that we see is actually pieces of the comet breaking off and burning up in Earth's atmosphere at upwards of 110,000 miles per hour!

