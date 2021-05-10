Romania has begun offering COVID-19 vaccines at Dracula's castle in Transylvania. It's a pretty ingenious idea. The benefits are two-fold. 1. People may be drawn to getting vaccinated in a cool place and 2. It will bring tourism to the site.

This got me thinking, what if Maine followed suit? What 8 landmarks/tourist attractions would be hilarious to offer vaccines at?

And before the keyboard warriors who are choosing not to vaccinate crack their knuckles, this is silly humor and not to be taken seriously. Nor is it a commentary about what you should or should not do with your body. Relax.

Imagine Getting Vaccinated at One of These Maine Tourist Attractions Romania has begun offering COVID-19 vaccines at Dracula's castle in Transylvania. It's a pretty ingenious idea. The benefits are two-fold. 1. People may be drawn to getting vaccinated in a cool place and 2. It will bring tourism to the site. This got me thinking, what if Maine followed suit? What 8 landmarks/tourist attractions would be hilarious to offer vaccines at? And before the keyboard warriors who are choosing not to vaccinate crack their knuckles, this is silly humor and not to be taken seriously. Nor is it a commentary about what you should or should not do with your body. Relax.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective . It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.