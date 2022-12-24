Do You Know About This Trick to Get Ice Off Your Car in New England?

I think one thing that we can all agree on is that the cold winters in New England can be stressful at times. Just hear me out, we have to wake up earlier than we normally do just to make sure that we will be able to make it to work on time (or be able to get our cup of coffee before work). We have to think about how long it will take us to warm up our cars, get ice off our windows, remove any necessary snow, and be able to drive safely to our destination.

30 years... 30 years I've practically lived in New England and it seems I had no idea the proper way to use an ice scraper. Seriously, I've always used the flat side because I thought that the ridged side would scratch my car's windows. However, getting stuck scrolling on Tik Tok for hours, somehow taught me something that my family never did.

Yup, that's right a Tik Tok by @Charlottebrown, showed me that I've been using an ice scraper wrong all these years. Before I get into it, of course, there are other ways to get ice off your car's windows. One of my favorite things to use is a de-icer spray. I mean why put in all the manual labor by scraping the ice off when I can just hold a button and the ice melts in seconds?! Some people may also choose to use hot water, but this is something I have yet to try.

Back to the ice scraper, apparently, the correct way to use an ice scraper is to use the ridged side first, going up and down your window (kind of like in a wave shape), and then use the flat side.

This would make the ice fall off your window in chunks! Which honestly, is a lot faster than sitting there scraping the whole thing off. Thinking about it, this trick actually would save me so much money every year, because I wouldn't really need to buy and go through four cans of de-icer.

Did you know about this? I'm seriously baffled that I am just learning about this!

