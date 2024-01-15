You Don’t Want These 6 Items in Your Car During Maine Winters

This winter in Maine has already been one for the books, but before we experience seriously cold temperatures, this is important information to know.

Mainers generally handle winter cold exceptionally well, often displaying a higher tolerance than people in other parts of the country. It's not uncommon to see Mainers sporting khaki or cargo shorts throughout the entire year, although that might be considered extreme by some.

Given that winter weather persists for about half of the year in our Pine Tree State, we've become accustomed to dealing with various weather conditions. Snow, shorter days, and notably, harsh cold are par for the course.

In 2024, Mainers have been fortunate to avoid the extremely brutal temperatures experienced in other parts of the country. While we haven't faced regular -20-degree days, we are well aware that Maine weather can be unpredictable, and things could change at any moment.

January and February in Maine often serve as reminders of why we spend the non-winter months preparing for the cold.

Similar to the precautions taken during Maine summers, where certain items shouldn't be left in the car on hot days, the same principle applies in winter. Too many deodorant sticks, plastic water bottles, and packs of gummy bears have melted, emphasizing the need to learn this lesson. Consequently, during Maine winters, it's imperative not to leave anything in your car, especially when temperatures drop into the single digits or negatives.

So, let’s take a look at items that you should make sure aren't in your car before the next arctic blast in Maine.

Get These 6 Items Out of Your Car Before Maine’s Next Arctic Blast Make sure these items are out of your vehicle, as they could be damaged or could damage your car during a cold snap.

