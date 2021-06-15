‘iCarly’ Reboot Will Contain ‘Sexual Situations’ According to Series Star Jerry Trainor

The iCarly revival is just days away from premiering, and according to Jerry Trainor, it's going to be a whole new show in some ways.

The actor, who's stepping back into the role of Spencer Shay, confirmed in a new interview that the show will feature more mature storylines since the cast are all adults now.

"We're going to toe that line, you know what I mean? It's not going to be super-raw. But yeah, there's going to be sexual situations," he told Page Six. "You know, I say 'damn it' in the trailer, which had everyone in a tizzy but, you know, we're grown-ups."

Nathan Kress, who plays Freddie Benson on the show, shared similar sentiments about the series' new, more grown-up direction. "This is an adult show and it's not specifically for kids," he said. "And that's been exciting for us, to just see where these characters from a kid's show would be and where they are in their life now, 10 years later. But in a very realistic, non-glossy way."

It seems the iCarly team is determined to avoid the fate of the once-hyped Lizzie McGuire reboot, which was scrapped by Disney+ back in December 2020. At the time, Hilary Duff was vocal about her concerns that the network wouldn't allow the creative team to portray her famous character as a genuine 30-something single girl and include more mature narratives in the story.

iCarly originally ran from 2007 to 2012 on Nickelodeon. The revival is set to premiere June 17 on new streaming service Paramount+.