How Did ‘iCarly’ Address Sam’s Absence During the Reboot Premiere?

The iCarly reboot has officially arrived, but what happened to Sam?

On Thursday (June 17), Paramount+ premiered the first three episodes of the new reboot series based on the hit Nickelodeon show. Original stars Miranda Cosgrove (Carly), Jerry Trainor (Spencer) and Nathan Kress (Freddie) all returned for the revival while Jennette McCurdy, who portrayed Sam Puckett, decided to not take part in it, as she quit acting.

So, what exactly happened to Sam Puckett and how does the iCarly reboot address Jennette McCurdy's absence?

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Premiere episode "iStart Over" addressed where the character of Sam ended up after iCarly's original run.

In the 2012 series finale, Sam got a motorcycle. In "iStart Over," Carly and Freddie have a conversation regarding Carly wanting another co-host — really though, she misses Sam.

While talking, Carly reveals that her bestie is "off following her bliss with that biker gang," The Obliterators, insinuating that Sam joined a biker gang after the conclusion of iCarly.

Freddie notes that he hopes Sam's okay before Carly quips, "It's Sam, I hope they're okay."

Watch the scene, below:

"It's not something that we go to deep into just because we want to respect Jennette's wishes," Trainor told Entertainment Tonight of Sam's brief acknowledgment. "She's decided to move on from acting and she's doing great in her own world and we're super proud of her. She's part of this family forever."

The first season of the iCarly reboot will include 17 episodes, and each future episode will premiere on a weekly basis via the Paramount+ app.