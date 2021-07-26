Humphrey Wins the Spudland in Presque Isle by 1 Shot

The 54th Annual Spudland Open at Presque Isle Country Club drew in just over 240 participants this year and the field did not disappoint. The two-day tournament finished in a light mist on Sunday with a local member taking home the title.

Jon Humphrey took home the title in the first division by shooting a 2 under par 70 on day one, and fired a 76 in the final round to win the Barry B. Madore award. Humphrey was one of 3 members from Presque Isle Country Club in the final group on Sunday. Perhaps most importantly, Humphrey is a member of Townsquare Presque Isle and we are happy to have a champion in the office.

JC/TSM

The conditions on Sunday challenged golfers on the mental side of the game. On Saturday the pin seekers were aggressive and it showed with low scores across the board. Entering Sunday, Humphrey had a 2 shot lead over Ralph Michaud (PICC), Rick Collins (PICC), and Dave Gonyar (PVCC) who all shot 72 in the opening round. Many of the participants I talked to said that the course held up well throughout the day on Sunday.

JC/TSM

In any year, a member winning the signature tournament at his home course is special, but this year's Spudland had a little something extra to it. The overall winner of the Spudland Open is now the owner of the Barry B. Madore award. This is the first year the honor has been given the name for the man who is responsible for the success of the Spudland Open. Barry Madore retired after the 2020 season as manager of the country club and pro shop. Barry's son, Matthew Madore moved back to the Presque Isle area and took over the reins from his father. The sentiment of this story doesn't end here. Jon Humphrey has always been able to find home at PICC and Barry Madore is a big part of why Humphrey has become one of the top golfers in Aroostook County. When asked about winning the award in the first year of its existence is "amazing and I'm honored". Being a member of PICC also means that Humphrey took home the Freeman Award for best score from a member. This was the second time that Humphrey has been the Freeman winner, having taken home the title in 2019.

Matt Madore presenting the Barry B. Madore and Joseph Freeman award as Jon Humphrey and his son watch. JC/TSM

Jamie Leavitt (Jato Highlands) and James Anderson (Rockland GC) finished in 2nd and 3rd place in the first division behind Humphrey. Townsquare Presque Isle had another champion come out of the weekend. Director of Sales, Ryan Guerrette won the second division after entering the day 2 shots off the lead.

JC/TSM

A moment between Barry Madore and Jon Humphrey JC/TSM

Congratulations to "Cleve", "Spank", and all of the winners and to Presque Isle Country Club for pulling off a smoothly run tournament.