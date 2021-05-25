Human Remains Found in Caribou Identified

Police said they have positively identified the human skeletal remains found Monday in Caribou as Kurtis Madore.

Madore was 31-year-old when he went missing on June 2, 2019.

Officials said they used dental records to make the ID. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office has done a complete exam, but are unable to determine the cause of death due to the conditions of the remains.

Police said there was no evidence of foul play.

The Maine State Police said the human skeletal remains were found Sunday in a wooded area off Route 161 in Caribou, Maine.

The remains were found by a local man taking a walk in the woods, according to police.

Multiple agencies investigated the area Monday where the remains were found. Public Information Officer, Shannon Moss said the Maine State Police members from the Major Crimes unit, Evidence Response Team, K9 Cadaver dogs along with the Maine Warden Service, Office of Chief Medical Examiner (OCME), and the Caribou Police Department were all on the scene conducting the investigation.

Moss said the remains were taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office.