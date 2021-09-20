Human Remains Found in 2010 Identified, Stacyville, Maine

Human remains found in Stacyville, Maine on November 4, 2010 have been positively identified after almost 11 years.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner and the Maine State Police have investigated and worked on the case for over the last decade to confirm through DNA the remains of Christopher Roof from Massachusetts.

Roof’s remains were found by a hunter on Route 11 in Stacyville in Penobscot County. Christopher Roof was last seen by his family in August of 2010. He was never reported missing “ as they believed he was choosing to stay estranged.” He had no known connections to Maine, said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

During the investigation, an acquaintance of Roof gave police a tip to contact Roof’s next of kin. This information led to the positive identification, said Moss. The next of kin has been informed of the identification.

Officials listed the cause of death as “Undermined” due to the state of the remains. The manner of death was also listed as “Undetermined.”

Get our free mobile app

The Maine Department of Public Safety is located at 45 Commerce Drive in Augusta, Maine, 04333. Additional information is available online at Maine.gov. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) is located at 37 State House Station, Augusta, Maine, 04333. You can find more information about the OCME at Main.gov.

This story will be updated with any information that is made available to the public. See our home page and our social media for additional details. Listen to our news online, on air and on the app.

20 Maine News Stories that Have Shocked Us Since the Year 2000 These 20 news stories, from the past 21 years, had an impact felt around the state. Here are the stories that captured our attention are listed in no particular order.