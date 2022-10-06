How Walmart’s Changes to the Holiday Return Policy Affects Aroostook County, Maine
Changes to Walmart's Return Policy for the 2022 Holidays
Walmart is a big part of our local communities. We have one in Presque Isle and one in Houlton. So it matters a lot when they make an announcement about making some significant changes to their return policy for the 2022 holiday season.
Holiday Guarantee Allows You Shop Early
The retail giant calls it the "Holiday Guarantee'' and is letting customers buy their items early and often with a chance to bring them back beyond the standard 30-days. This applies to Walmart and Walmart+ customers, according to thrilllist.com.
Start and End Dates of New Policy
The changes start in October 2022 and continue through the new year on January 31, 2023. You don’t have to worry about shopping with a 30-day return policy.
Don’t Let Things Sell Out
It makes a lot of sense because if you are good about buying gifts for the holidays, then you want to start getting things early. You don’t want things to sell out and you also can keep it organized and not try to get everything you need in a rush.
This will also allow you to hopefully get some great deals on the stuff you and your family need.
Curbside Returns
There’s another part of the changed policy too. To make it really easy to return things you don’t want, don’t fit or just need to bring it back, Walmart is giving customers the chance to do curbside returns. Walmart+ is extending returns to pickups at members’ homes.