Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year when the annual show airs on Dec. 31.

This year, the show will be broadcast from New York City's Times Square; Los Angeles; Puerto Rico; and New Orleans.

Last year's celebration did not include live audiences for the indoor performances. It is unclear if an audience will be present for this year's show. However, as of now there will be a live outdoor audience present in Times Square to witness the ball drop.

This broadcast will also mark the first time that the show will ring in New Year's Eve in the Spanish language.

Below, here's everything we know about New Year's Rockin' Eve 2022:

What Time Does New Year’s Rockin' Eve 2022 Start?

The festivities will begin live on Dec. 31 at 8 PM ET.

How To Watch New Year’s Rockin' Eve 2022:



On cable, you can tune in to the live broadcast on ABC.

How To Stream New Year's Rockin' Eve 2022:

You will also be able to watch on-demand on the ABC website and app, or on Hulu+ or ABC's YouTube TV. Afterward, you can stream the show via Hulu

Who's Hosting New Year’s Rockin' Eve 2022?



Ryan Seacrest will return as host for the 17th time in Times Square alongside first-time host Liza Koshy. Billy Porter will host from New Orleans, while Ciara is set to host from Los Angeles and Roselyn Sanchez will correspond from Puerto Rico. Jessie James Decker will return as the Powerball correspondent and will announce the first millionaire of 2022 right after midnight.

Who's Performing at New Year’s Rockin' Eve 2022?



Karol G will kick things off in Times Square with a performance. Recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee LL Cool J will also perform right before midnight. Other New York City performers include Chloe, who will perform, "Have Mercy," and Journey, who are set to perform a medley of their hits.

Porter perform a new single on the historic Riverboat Louis Armstrong on the Mississippi River.

Los Angeles will feature numerous collaborative performances from: AJR and Daisy the Great; Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker; Big Boi and Sleepy Brown; and Don Omar and Nio Garcia.

Daddy Yankee will give a special hometown performance in Puerto Rico.