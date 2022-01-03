Katy Perry kicked off the new year with a performance in Las Vegas this past weekend, and KatyCats descended on Sin City for a chance to watch one of the first dates of the pop star's new residency, Play. Unfortunately, one of them got the venue mixed up and landed on the East Coast instead.

While the "Waking Up in Vegas" hit-maker geared up to ring in 2022 from her Perry Playland inside Resorts World Las Vegas, a confused fan braved the chilly New York City weather for a chance to see Perry perform in Times Square.

She came a long way for the performance, too.

The unnamed fan told a reporter that she traveled all the way from England and had already waited seven hours in the crowd to see Perry take on CNN's New Year's Eve show.

Perry did partake in the show. Unfortunately, she beamed her number in from Vegas, which meant that Perry's biggest fan in Times Square did not get to see her fave live.

Co-hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen got a good laugh out of the classic mix-up, too.

Thankfully, Perry caught wind of the mistake and was nothing but grateful for her fan's dedicated support. In fact, she even offered the KatyCat tickets to any upcoming Play show of her choosing.

"You tell that lady she can have 2 tickets on me to see #PLAY in Vegas," Perry promised on Twitter. "Whenever she wants."

The singer even called on her fans to help identify the woman so that Perry can send the tickets her way.

Check out the viral interview footage and Perry's sweet response, below:

Perry's first leg of Play runs through Jan 15. A second leg kicks off March 2 and concludes March 19. Check out ticket info and a full list of dates here.

The set list features Perry's biggest hits (think "Teenage Dream," "I Kissed a Girl" and "Dark Horse") alongside newer material and treasured deep cuts.

For example, Perry delivers a medley of her new Alesso collab "When I'm Gone" and Prism hidden gem "Walking on Air." (Said mash-up is the performance that aired on CNN for the NYE special.)

Check out footage and get a look at the supersized, campy stage below: