How Many Widespread Power Outages Has Maine Had In 2022?

Considering the State of Maine deals with between four and six months of snow and ice each year, it should be no surprise that we have the occasional power outage. Clearly, some of the more rural parts of the state are more prone to power outages.

But, just how many significant power outages has the state seen since the beginning of the year?

Not as many as you'd think, actually.

According to the United States Energy Information Administration, the State of Maine has only seen 5 power outages since January 1st, 2022.

Really? Yep!

The report indicates that we had power outages on January 19th, January 20th, January 29th, February 18th, and April 19th.

Of course, it is important to remember that we had a really mild winter. With the exception of that massive storm that shut everything down at the end of January, we really didn't have any big storms in the winter of 2021 / 2022.

By comparison, we only had six power outages in 2021. However, in 2020, we had nearly two dozen. If you remember correctly, though, the winter of 2019 / 2020 stretched into April or early May.

You may be saying to yourself, "but I lose power all the time!). After looking over the documentation, I am pretty sure that this only takes into account bigger outages. The kind that are caused by widespread serious weather or technical issues that take down power for hundreds or thousands of customers. If a street or two loses power, that does not really count.

