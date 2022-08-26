New England Fights Returns to Bangor in September

NEF is returning to Bangor for a night of bouts in the octagon.

New England Fights will return to Bangor for the first time in three years. "NEF 49: Queen City Showdown" is set for Friday, September 9, at the Cross Insurance Center. Tickets go on-sale Saturday, July 30. Tickets can be purchased online or at the CIC box office.

A full fight card has yet to be announced. Fighter announcements will be made via NEF's social media.

A big night of fights is coming up in Portland later this month. July 30 is "NEF 48: Heatwave” at the Rink at Thompson’s Point. The event is the first NEF outdoor night of fights since 2013. Tickets are still available.

