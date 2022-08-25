Madawaska Mansion

Now this is a mansion. Not only is the house big, but the views are endless - day and night. Not many people get a view of the St. John Valley like this.

If you tried to buy this house anywhere else, you know you’d spend way more money.

Indoor Pool, Home Gym, Game Room

Here’s what you get as bonuses. An indoor pool (we could stop right there, but there’s so much more). Yes, of course there’s a sauna. You also can work out with such convenience at your very own home gym (no excuses now for not exercising and getting in shape). It’s a done deal when you see the game room with the fireplace. You might never leave the house.

The Most Modern Kitchen

The kitchen is as ideal as it gets. What a design. Huge countertop space, two stoves, huge sink, modern appliances. The list goes on.

Living Room with Views

Cozy up to the sitting area with a fireplace. Did we mention the views from the living room - and the high ceilings? And that wood floor? The adjacent staircase with a balcony overlooks it all. Take a look at the photos below.

Bedrooms and Bathrooms

The bedrooms are gigantic. There are five total for the family and for friends when they visit (and they are going to want to visit often). You get three bathrooms too. Did you see the jacuzzi? One of the bathrooms is right next to the pool for easy access and a changing area.

Private Oasis

The privacy is something you can’t put a price on. The house sits back in the perfect spot for a massive driveway and entrance.

Gallery Below

Enjoy the gallery. It has aerial shots of the house that most people have not seen.

Additional Info

The 5,326 sq. ft. home is located at 444 Grandview Ave in Madawaska. It’s listed at $699,000. MLS#1536148. For more information on this Madawaska home, go to the listing from Landing Real Estate on Redfin.com.

One of a Kind Madawaska Home Features Indoor Pool, Game Room & Gym