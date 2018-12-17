Houlton PD Update: Suspect Apprehended [PHOTO]

From the Facebook page of the Houlton Police Department:

The Houlton Police Department is attempting to locate 29 year old Jeremiah Drew, formerly of Houlton and Patten. Do not attempt to approach or detain Jeremiah, he is believed to be armed and dangerous. If you know Jeremiah's whereabouts please contact the Houlton Police Department at 532-2287 or dial 911.

UPDATE: Jeremiah is believed to be operating a green 2002 Ford Ranger bearing Maine registration 5233 VX with possible front end damage.