Houlton Police Arrest 28-Year-Old Woman for Unlawful Trafficking

Houlton Police arrested a 28-year-old Smyrna woman on North Road, early in the morning on December 13th, for possession of Drug Paraphernalia & Scheduled Drugs.

Jenny M. Chambers was charged with Unlawful Trafficking, a Class B Felony. She was released on bail. Chambers was a passenger in the vehicle driven by 27-year-old Micah C. Ryan from Houlton.

HPD said Officer Smith pulled the car over for a routine traffic stop near Market Square in Houlton around 1:03 a.m. on December 13th.