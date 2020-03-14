New Officer Joining Houlton Police

On Thursday, Houlton Police announced a new officer joining the force.

Houlton Police

Daniel Varnum will complete a two-week Law Enforcement Pre-service Acadamy in Presque Isle, and return to HPD for field training.

He served in the Marines from 2015 – 2019, and was attached to a law enforcement unit in Spain.

Varnum grew up on Orono and has Aroostook County connections with family in Easton.

