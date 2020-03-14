New Officer Joining Houlton Police

Houlton Police

On Thursday, Houlton Police announced a new officer joining the force.   

Houlton Police

Daniel Varnum will complete a two-week Law Enforcement Pre-service Acadamy in Presque Isle, and return to HPD for field training. 

He served in the Marines from 2015 – 2019, and was attached to a law enforcement unit in Spain. 

Varnum grew up on Orono and has Aroostook County connections with family in Easton. 

Read more from the Houlton Police Facebook: 

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: Houlton Police
Categories: Articles, Local News Today, Maine News, News, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top