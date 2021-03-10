Houlton Police Welcome New Officers

Houlton Police welcome two new officers to the department. Chief DeLuca said Monday Sean Farrell and Wyatt Foster took the oath to serve the community. The swearing in was done by the clerk Cathy O’Leary.

In May, Houlton PD will add two more officers to the ranks. Ethan Jacques and Austin White will take the oath.

DeLuca said the department is honored to have the four new officers starting their careers in Houlton. The Chief wished them a safe and fulfilling career.

Before assignments to field training, all four will do enhanced training at HPD.

About HPD: Houlton Police Department serves Houlton and surrounding areas. The Chief of Police is Tim DeLuca. The department headquarters is located at 97 Military Street, Houlton, Maine. The business phone is 532-2287.