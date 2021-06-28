Houlton Man Pleads Guilty to Trafficking Meth from Florida

A man from Houlton pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court earlier today to charges of conspiring to distribute methamphetamines in northern Maine. The charges stem from incidences that occurred approximately between May 2018 through July of the same year.

Let's meet the man and the situation

34-Year-old Hayden Fogg now faces up to 20 years in prison and up to $1million in fines for his role in the drug ring that obtained the methamphetamines from sources in Florida. Fogg was distributing the drugs in Aroostook County and other parts of northern Maine. Some of the co-conspirators in the ring were obtaining and distributing meth in the Bangor and Howland areas. Hayden Fogg does have a previous criminal history and has been on probation.

Hayden Fogg

According to court records, Hayden Fogg was a member of the conspiracy that would purchase large quantities of methamphetamines from sources in Florida. The group would then organize transportation of the drugs to Maine where distributors in Houlton, Howland and Bangor would then turn to the streets.

Where the case now stands..

Currently, a persistence investigation is being conducted and upon completion of the report is when Fogg will be sentenced for his crimes. The U.S. Probation office is conducting persistence investigation. This case has been investigated by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Once sentencing has been completed, we will update you on this story. Today's charges were heard in the U.S. District court in Bangor, ME. There was no word on where, or, if Fogg is currently being held by authorities as he awaits sentencing for the most recent charges.

