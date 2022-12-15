Holliday TV Shows – Thursday December 15

Just 10 days until Christmas and 9 days until Christmas Eve! Here are tonight's, Thursday December 15th, special Christmas TV shows!

NBC

9 pm. - Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love

ABC

8 p.m. - Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

CW

8 p.m. - Christmas Around the USA

CBC

8 p.m. - Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

Lifetime

6 p.m. - Christmas a la Mode - A woman needs a miracle in order to save her family's farm

8 p.m. - Record Breaking Christmas - Townspeople try to break multiple holiday world records.

10 pm. - Merry Swissmas - Sparks fly between a woman and a single dad in Switzerland

Freeform

6 p.m. - Home Alone

8:30 pm. - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Food Network

7 p.m. - Beat Bobby Flay - Holiday Throwdown: Room for Dessert

8 p.m. - One Delicious Christmas - Abby and Preston join forces to run a restaurant and inn

10 p.m. - Beat Bobby Flay- Holiday Throwdown: Holiday Throwbacks

11 p.m. - Beat Bobby Flay - Holiday Throwdown: Holiday Around the World

USA

8 pm. - It's a Wonderful Life

10:30 p.m. - It's a Wonderful Life

TNT

5:30 p.m. - A Christmas Story

7:30 p.m. - Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas

8 p.m. - A Christmas Carol

10 p.m. - A Christmas Carol

AMC

6:45 p.m. - Elf

8:45 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

11 p.m. - Elf

Great American Family

6 p.m. - A Royal Christmas on Ice - A prince comes to the United States to start a business

8 p.m. - A Hot Cocoa Christmas - A budding romance is complicated by miscommunication

10 p.m. - I'm Glad It's Christmas - An aspiring singer participates in a small-scale production

Hallmark Channel

6 pm. - Haul Out the Holly - Neighbors want a woman to join in Christmas festivities

8 p.m. - Christmas Class Reunion - Sparks fly between two former classmates at a reunion

10 p.m. - The Most Colorful Time of the Year - An optometrist helps bring color into a teacher's life

FXM

7 p.m. - Last Christmas - A Christmas shop elf finds romance with a charming suitor

8:55 p.m. - Last Christmas - A Christmas shop elf finds romance with a charming suitor

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries