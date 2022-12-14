What To Get The Mom In Your Life This Christmas

Moms.

They're often the last ones on everyone's list when it comes to just about everything (with the exception of Mother's Day!) They're certainly the last one on their own list, I know this from experience! But in many cases, without moms, the world wouldn't run as smoothly or lovingly as it does. So this holiday season, remember the moms! And as you head out to finish up your holiday shopping, here are some ideas of things moms could really use!

Let's face it unless your mom's got something she's totally wild about or likes to collect, she's probably one of the toughest people on your holiday gift list. And it's not because she won't absolutely love anything you get her. In fact, it's for just that reason that she's difficult.

What does she really want? What does she really need? What would mean the most to Mom?

Well, being a mom myself, and also asking a bunch of my mom friends, I have compiled a list of some thoughtful ways to show the mom in your life some love this holiday season. (and the good news is some of these don't cost a single cent!)

1.) Help a mutha out!

I'm not talking about those adorable (and completely useless) coupon books we've all made that say "Good for one back rub" or "Good for one hour of me not pestering you" (although the thought is nice!)

Do you want to give a mom in your life the best gift? Help her out! Whether it's offering to cook a meal, clean a room, or even just babysit for an hour so she can nap, giving Mom the gift of help is something she will always appreciate.

This is an especially awesome gift for moms who have younger kids. They are guaranteed to have a laundry pile that's out of control, and likely a dishwasher that needs emptying. There's not a mother in the world that doesn't have a backlog of little projects she hasn't had the time to tackle, that could easily be completed in an afternoon, had she just the time to concentrate! (Think sock piles, receipt scanning, a basement reorg...those types of things.)

2.) Coffee! (or any beverage she can take a sip of and find momentary comfort in.)

It's how most of the moms I know, this one included, get through any day! Gift certificates to a mom's favorite coffee spot or guilty pleasure (wine of the month, a bakery, even a magazine subscription for her) are inexpensive gifts but go a long way to brightening a mom's day. Often moms won't spend money on themselves or feel immense "mom guilt" on spending on something we don't deem as a necessity. So giving them a way to treat themselves, even a little bit, here or there, is a great way to spread that cheer throughout the year.

3.) Make her feel pretty.

Many of the moms I know very rarely feel like they look good. When you're running ragged after kiddos, glamming it up is a luxury! It takes time that moms often don't have. So getting Mom a gift certificate to get a haircut and color, or a makeover (add in a massage or a manicure for bonus points) and you'll not only be making her outsides look good, you'll be giving her a major boost of confidence. And when Mom feels good, everyone benefits!

4.) Make a photo book for her.

But here's the catch, and this one requires a little planning, so maybe put this on your list for next year; take pictures of her being a mom. Moms take a million pictures of their kids, and often of their spouses with their kids. But aside from the awkward selfie angle, moms are very seldom photographed in the act of "momming" (mostly because who has the time for that? not a mom!) Make a mental note, throughout the year, to catch the mom you love in action with her kids, or in moments you notice how awesome she is. Then put those moments together in a photo book. And prepared for the waterworks and hugs.

5.) Detail Mom's ride!

Do you know how gross that grocery-getter is? Food is stuck in places you can't reach. Smells! Oh, the smells! Take that Mom's van/car and clean it out!

Honorable mention:

A few of the moms I spoke with said they wished someone would give them a gift certificate for a once-a-month maid, meal, or sitter. When you get to the heart of that, what moms are asking for is time; either time to do stuff with their kids or with their spouses, or by themselves! If you can help facilitate them having that time, that can be the thing that gets them through that month--the light at the end of the tunnel!

Sure, chocolates, jewelry, and letting them sleep in are all great, too. And you know Mom will like anything because "it's the thought that counts"--but why not try to wow your mom this year? And really THINK about her gift. What do you think? What's the best gift for a mom?