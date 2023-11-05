Downtown Bangor To Celebrate Start Of ‘Glowvember’ With Fun Weekend Activities
The Businesses in Downtown Bangor and the Downtown Bangor Partnership are kicking off the month of November, and the holiday shopping season, with a special theme and a weekend full of fun!
According to the Downtown Bangor Facebook Page, along with many different drink specials at area restaurants and bars, there's going to be a big dance party right downtown on Friday evening!
"We have the Pickering Square Glow Up Party showing off the new lights on the Pickering Square Parking Garage from 6 pm to 7 pm. Live music from DJ Ice Ghost and a special surprise as well!"
The Partnership sent out an email to some of the participating businesses which included the Waverly The New Restaurant, Carolina Sports & Spirits, The Stage Door, and Diamonds Gentleman's Club.
There are also special events taking place at Eye Candy Dance, Penobscot Theatre Company, Queen City Cinema Club, and Benjamin's Pub.
On Saturday they're encouraging folks to get up and out early for some Early Bird Specials. They want you to grab some coffee, grab some friends and support local businesses, by shopping downtown.
"Early Bird Gets the Holiday Deals in Downtown Bangor this Saturday, November 4!
Check out some of the special offers from our locally-owned downtown Bangor shops!"
Participating shops that will have discounts on Saturday morning include The Rock & Art Shop, Mexicali Blues, Palomas Gifts, and One Lupine Fiber Arts.
For some other holiday gift-giving ideas, check these out.
