A 28-year-old man from Skowhegan was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly drove onto the airfield at the Augusta State Airport and crashed a pickup truck through a gate.

The Driver Crashed Through a Gate after Driving onto the Tarmac

Police took Corey Adams into custody shortly after he drove onto the tarmac, crashed through the gate and drove off. Officials said the truck had been involved in several vehicle crashes earlier on Western Avenue. The truck Adams was driving had sustained serious damage.

No Flights at the Time of the Incident

The manager at the airport, John Guimond, told the Kennebec Journal that an airport worker headed off Adams after Guimond determined that the truck was not on officla duty at the airfield. There were no flights at the time of the incident and no planes were delayed. Crews were also deployed to check for any damage done around the airfield.

Suspect Facing Several Charges

Adams is now facing multiple charges including aggravated criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle without a license, and driving to endanger.

News Updates and Ongoing Investigation

