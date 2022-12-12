Portland Woman Dies Following Crash on I-95 in Sherman, Maine

A Portland woman has died following a single-vehicle crash Sunday on Interstate 95 in the southern Aroostook County town of Sherman.

Maine State Police and emergency personnel responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. on I-95 northbound, according to Public Information Officer Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety. The preliminary investigation indicates 59-year-old Maria Dubois of Portland was driving a 2020 blue Toyota Corolla when she went off the road at a high rate of speed and into the woods, Moss said.



Victim of Sherman crash flown to Bangor hospital in critical condition

Dubois was trapped inside her vehicle and with the combined efforts of multiple agencies, she was freed from the wreckage. A LifeFlight helicopter landed on the highway and Dubois was flown to Northern Light Eastern Medical Center in Bangor. She later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital, Moss said.

Investigators believe fatigue or a possible medical event may have led to the crash.

The interstate at mile marker 263 was closed and traffic was diverted from the site until well after dark Sunday. Assisting State Troopers at the crash site were the Sherman and East Millinocket Fire Departments.

This article will be updated as new information comes to light.

