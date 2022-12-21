Holiday TV Shows – Wednesday December 21

If you're counting down, Christmas is this Sunday...Just 4 days away! That means Christmas Eve is just 3 days away! Where has the time gone? Here's a list of Holiday TV Shows for tonight, Wednesday, December 21st

NBC

8 p.m. - Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas

FOX

8 p.m. - LEGO Masters - Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular: Finale

CBS

9 p.m. - Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon

CBC

8 p.m. - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Lifetime

6 p.m. - Scentsational Christmas - Sparks fly between a beautiful perfumer and a writer

8 p.m. - Single and Ready to Jingle - A woman finds unexpected holiday romance in Alaska

10 p.m. - The Holiday Fix Up - An interior designer learns her contractor is an old flame.

Disney

7 p.m. - Disney Holiday Magic Quest

8 p.m. - Disney Holiday Magic Quest

9 p.m. - Disney's Magic Bake-Off

10 p.m. - Disney Channel's Epic Holiday Showdown

Freeform

6 p.m. - Disney's A Christmas Carol

8 p.m. - Olaf's Frozen Adventure

8:30 p.m.- Frosty the Snowman

9 p.m. - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

10 p.m. = Santa Claus is Comin' to Town

Food Network

6 p.m. Guy's Grocery Games - Holiday Madness

7 p.m. - Guy's Grocery Games - GGG Holiday Cook-Off

8 p.m. - Guy's Grocery Games - Fieri Family Holiday Showdown

9 p.m. - Guy's Grocery Games - Judges' Holiday: Ultimate Naughty List

10 p.m. Guy's Grocery Games - DDD Holiday Showdown

11 p.m. - Guy's Grocery Games - Dashing through the Aisles

AMC

8 p.m. - Four Christmases

10 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

FX

8 p.m. - The Grinch

10 p.m. - The Grinch

Great American Family

6 p.m. - Crown Prince of Christmas - Madison tells her family that she is dating a prince

8 p.m. - A Brush With Christmas - Charlotte's painting is submitted to an art festival

10 p.m. - A Kindhearted Christmas - Jamie tries to keep a secret while pursuing a new romance

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

6 p.m. - Northern Lights of Christmas - Zoey inherits a reindeer farm and the Christmas duties

8 p.m. - Debbie Macomber's A Mrs. Miracle Christmas - Mrs. Miracle swoops in to renew a family's Christmas spirit.

10 p.m. - Debbie Macomber's Dashing Through the Snow - A young woman accepts a ride from a man.

.