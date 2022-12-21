Holiday TV Shows &#8211; Wednesday December 21

Holiday TV Shows – Wednesday December 21

snvv

If you're counting down, Christmas is this Sunday...Just 4 days away! That means Christmas Eve is just 3 days away! Where has the time gone? Here's a list of Holiday TV Shows for tonight, Wednesday, December 21st

NBC

  • 8 p.m. - Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas

FOX

  • 8 p.m. - LEGO Masters - Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular: Finale

CBS

  • 9 p.m. - Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon

CBC

  • 8 p.m. - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Lifetime

  • 6 p.m. - Scentsational Christmas - Sparks fly between a beautiful perfumer and a writer
  • 8 p.m. - Single and Ready to Jingle - A woman finds unexpected holiday romance in Alaska
  • 10 p.m. - The Holiday Fix Up - An interior designer learns her contractor is an old flame.

Disney

  • 7 p.m. - Disney Holiday Magic Quest
  • 8 p.m. - Disney Holiday Magic Quest
  • 9 p.m. - Disney's Magic Bake-Off
  • 10 p.m. - Disney Channel's Epic Holiday Showdown

Freeform

  • 6 p.m. - Disney's A Christmas Carol
  • 8 p.m. - Olaf's Frozen Adventure
  • 8:30 p.m.- Frosty the Snowman
  • 9 p.m. - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
  • 10 p.m. = Santa Claus is Comin' to Town

Food Network

  • 6 p.m. Guy's Grocery Games - Holiday Madness
  • 7 p.m. - Guy's Grocery Games - GGG Holiday Cook-Off
  • 8 p.m. - Guy's Grocery Games - Fieri Family Holiday Showdown
  • 9 p.m. - Guy's Grocery Games - Judges' Holiday: Ultimate Naughty List
  • 10 p.m. Guy's Grocery Games - DDD Holiday Showdown
  • 11 p.m. - Guy's Grocery Games - Dashing through the Aisles

AMC

  • 8 p.m. - Four Christmases
  • 10 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

FX

  • 8 p.m. - The Grinch
  • 10 p.m. - The Grinch

Great American Family

  • 6 p.m. - Crown Prince of Christmas - Madison tells her family that she is dating a prince
  • 8 p.m. - A Brush With Christmas - Charlotte's painting is submitted to an art festival
  • 10 p.m. - A Kindhearted Christmas - Jamie tries to keep a secret while pursuing a new romance

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

  • 6 p.m. - Northern Lights of Christmas - Zoey inherits a reindeer farm and the Christmas duties
  • 8 p.m. - Debbie Macomber's A Mrs. Miracle Christmas - Mrs. Miracle swoops in to renew a family's Christmas spirit.
  • 10 p.m. - Debbie Macomber's Dashing Through the Snow - A young woman accepts a ride from a man.

.

Comments
Leave A Comment

More From