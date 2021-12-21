National Maine Day is Today…What To Do?

Today is National Maine Day. Recognizing the day Maine joined the union, the 23rd state to do so.

23rd state to join. And now with all 50 states, we have the 12th smallest area, the 13th least population density, and we are the 9th least populated state.

Add it all up, and we’re number one.

We are number one in blueberry growing. 99% of the blueberries in the whole country come from here

Did you know that when the Strong Wood Products plant was operating in Srong we were the biggest tooth pick producing state. 20 million tooth picks every day. That is a lot of toothpicks. Who makes them now? Are toothpicks as popular as they used to be?

90% of America’s lobster is supplied by Maine.

Where else in our country is there a Lobster Institute?

Did you know that Maine was the first state to ban the sale and manufacture of alcohol during prohibition. Who knew Maine was the Birthplace of Prohibition. My how times have changed.

Earmuffs were invented in Maine. 15 year old Chester Greenwood was ice skating and his ears were cold.

A 16 year old from Rockport invented donut nuts.

We’ve got lots of productive teenagers, right. Probably the best in the whole country.

What should be do to observe National Maine Day?

Whatever you want to do. We are Mainers. Katahdin is still there, it is not going anywhere if you want to go for a climb.

Sail, Ski, Walk, Bike, Eat Lobster, Shop at L.L. Bean, Read a Stephen King book, or some Henry Wadsworth Longfellow poems.

Again do what you want to do, as the thought is in your mind that we are lucky we are doing it in Maine. The number one state in America. But let’s keep that amongst ourselves.

