10 Underrated Christmas Gifts You Need To Consider

10 Underrated Christmas Gifts You Need To Consider

Getty Images

Stores are buzzing. Shelves are emptying. The clock is ticking.

If you have forgetten someone on your Christmas list and need to get them a gift, don't sweat it, you are covered.

Oh oh, someone you didn't expect is going to be there on Christmas Day so you better have something for them 'under the tree', read on.

Get our free mobile app

What is something they will love?  And use every single day, at least once.

turk_stock_photographer, ThinkStock
loading...

Who doesn't need a phone charger?  How about one for the ride.

Taitai6769, Getty Stock/ThinkStock
loading...

You can even sign the gift tag, practically yours

LL Bean Facebook
loading...

What Mainer couldn't use another flannel shirt? bear head not included.

Dining out at a local restaurant is a good idea. Who doesn't love free food.  Go to a local restaurant and get them a gift certificate.

by_Djenka, ThinkStock
loading...

Does whomever you are shopping for like beer?  Duh?

Getty Images
loading...

Click Here for Bangor on Tap tickets.

Not sure what she is holding in this photo

DragonImages
loading...

If those are towels, towels make a lovely gift.  If it is bed sheets, they make a lovely gift.

Pajamas make a great gift too.

fizkes, ThinkStock
loading...

Something that's unique to Maine, and they'll wear it - everyday until it is so worn out you won't recognize it.

Scott Miller
loading...

And for those that have absolutely everything, and are impossible to buy for how about something they use, and will like as a gift.

I've never ever received a gift as amazing as this

Scott Miller
loading...

Toilet paper for all. It is what that Grandmother that used to give you socks when you were a little kid would get for you in today's world.

Christmas Trees, Kids, Dogs and Cats

Listeners show us their trees and more
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From