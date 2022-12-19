Ontario Woman Dies in Head-on Collision Near Moncton, N.B.

Police say a 79-year-old woman from Ontario died and two people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision Saturday in Berry Mills, New Brunswick, just west of Moncton.

Police and paramedics responded around 2:30 p.m. to a report of a crash on Highway 128, between Highway 2 and Horsman Road, according to Corporal Kevin Glode of the Caledonia Region RCMP. A passenger in the first vehicle, a 79-year-old woman from St. Thomas, Ontario, died at the scene, Glode said.



Drivers were both seriously injured in head-on collision on Berry Mills Road

Both drivers were transported to hospital with what police believed to be “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.” The RCMP did not release the names of the victims.

Investigators said it appeared one of the vehicles, travelling west, crossed the centre line and collided head-on with the eastbound vehicle. There had been considerable snowfall in the area prior to the collision.

Members of the Moncton Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick assisted the Caledonia Region RCMP at the crash site. An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office are involved with the ongoing investigation.

The article will be updated as new information is made available.

The Most Popular Christmas Movies of All-Time